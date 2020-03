Here's the MechRC, a user-friendly, fully-programmable robot that uses a gamepad to control 17 precision servos which provide 180-degrees of movement. It looks Cylon-class badass in this shot, but from a normal angle it's more a black Optimus Prime than a human-killing bot.

The MechRC has an electronic and mechanical expansion system, so you can build your own version. For US$760, however, I would pass until I can upgrade it with gatling guns and laser cannons. [MechRC via Toylogy]