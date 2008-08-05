How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Massive Multitouch Hologram is Like Microsoft Surface Without The Surface

The VisionAire projected multitouch (or more accurately, multiswoosh) hologram is an early, rough iteration of an extremely exciting concept: fully interactive holographic displays. Obscura Digital has adapted their proprietary multitouch software to the Musion Eyeliner hologram projection system, which is most notably responsible for the holographic Gorillaz effect during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

The setup is too elaborate for anything but big-budget presentations and requires quite a bit of space to pull off, but the effect is undeniably hypnotic. It goes without saying that the system doesn't provide tactile feedback to users, so operating the the VisionAire is more akin to interpretive dancing than it it to cracking down on precrime in Minority Report, but I'll take what I can get. [Obscura Digital - Thanks, Steve]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles