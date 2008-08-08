How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Man Held On Domestic Violence Charges For Spanking Adult Daughter Over US$5000 Mobile Phone Bill

Let's say your twenty-year-old daughter runs up an astounding US$5000 mobile phone bill from talking to her good-for-nothing boyfriend too much. Do you A) Cancel her service and make her get he own phone? B) Reprimand her and block the offending number from the phone? C) Grab her and spank her like she's seven. If answered C), you just might be James Phillips of Portland, Maine, who did just that. He's now being charged with domestic violence. Make sure to keep an eye on your minutes, readers. [Bangor News]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
jalopnik tesla tesla-model-x tesloop

This Tesla Model X Has Driven Over 640,000 Kilometres, Here Are All The Parts That Had To Be Replaced

Recently sold on the website Only Used Tesla is what is believed to be the highest-mileage Tesla Model X in the world—a 2016 “90D” rental car/shuttle with over 400,000 miles (640,000 km) on the odometer. The company that owned it, Tesloop, gave me the vehicle’s full maintenance records, so let’s look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 640,000 kilometres in this condition.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles