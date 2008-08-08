Man Held On Domestic Violence Charges For Spanking Adult Daughter Over US$5000 Mobile Phone Bill

Let's say your twenty-year-old daughter runs up an astounding US$5000 mobile phone bill from talking to her good-for-nothing boyfriend too much. Do you A) Cancel her service and make her get he own phone? B) Reprimand her and block the offending number from the phone? C) Grab her and spank her like she's seven. If answered C), you just might be James Phillips of Portland, Maine, who did just that. He's now being charged with domestic violence. Make sure to keep an eye on your minutes, readers. [Bangor News]