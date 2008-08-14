Make Your Own USB Batman Spotlight When You Should Be Working

Unless you are a race car driver or something, work is boring. This DIY project is slightly more fun than spinning around in your seat and does a good job of killing around 2 hours of time. And, when all is said and done, you will have the satisfaction that comes with building a USB Batman spotlight that is fairly useless but amusing. It is an easy hack to pull off, and most of the materials are basic—bottle caps, tin foil, some cardboard etc.

You will need a cheap USB light and some skills with a soldering iron, but the end result is a little more authentic looking than say a projector keyring or a US$300 desktop lamp. Hit the link for full instructions. [Instructables via Everything USB via Gadgetheat]