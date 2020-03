My guess is that most of the guys out there would love their own R/C hovercraft, but the bottom line is that not everyone can afford a fancy commercial version. Well, if you have some junk lying around the house, some time on your hands, and you don't mind a hovercraft that is butt friggin' ugly, you can build your own R/C model for under US$50 (depending on what kind of junk you have lying around) and the instructions from Project Hovercraft.



[Hacked Gadgets via Make via DVICE]