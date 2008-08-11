Make Your Broken NES Into a Lunchbox

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're like me, you probably have an old, broken down NES somewhere in your house, gathering dust while you try to decide whether you should keep it for nostalgia's sake. How about turning it into a lunchbox, which will allow you to bring those warm early gaming memories with you to work or school every day? Instructables contributor fluctifragus has posted a pretty easy do-it-yourself for making your console useful (and deliciously so!) again. All you need is your NES, a rotary tool, two small hinges, some glue and... a Canadian superhero? [Instructables]

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

