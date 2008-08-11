Make Your Broken NES Into a Lunchbox

If you're like me, you probably have an old, broken down NES somewhere in your house, gathering dust while you try to decide whether you should keep it for nostalgia's sake. How about turning it into a lunchbox, which will allow you to bring those warm early gaming memories with you to work or school every day? Instructables contributor fluctifragus has posted a pretty easy do-it-yourself for making your console useful (and deliciously so!) again. All you need is your NES, a rotary tool, two small hinges, some glue and... a Canadian superhero? [Instructables]