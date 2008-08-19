Lunocet Monofin Makes Man into Michael Phelps

Boy that Michael Phelps is fast. No one can argue it, he can dominate in almost any style of swim and possesses one of the best dolphin kicks in the world. That is, one of the best kicks aside from some random guy using the Lunocet monofin. Because while Phelps is able to swim at an inhuman 8 kilometres per hour, the average swimmer using the carbon fibre Lunocet will routinely hit about 12.9kph. Is it too late for us to book our tickets to Beijing?

The Lunocet weighs about 1.1kg out of the water, but in the water it's positively buoyant. Constructed from silicon wrapped in carbon fibre with a titanium footplate, the system gives you the same power on a downstroke as an upstroke. Coupled with a pair of strong legs the monofin could theoretically generate enough power to drive a human completely out of the water—yes, real life dolphin acrobatics at last.

So is the Lunocet worth its US$1250 to US$1800 pricetag? We don't know, but it sure sounds a whole lot better than actually training. And we doubt that we'll be getting access to DARPA's swimming tech anytime soon. [Lunocet]