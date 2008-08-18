How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lumitop Bras Add Eye-Grabbing Glows to Lady-Chests

Brassieres pop up surprisingly often at Giz... and here're a few more tech-laden ones: the LumiTops. They're from Lumigram, and have fibre optics that emit a "soft and sensusous" glow when you connect up their batteries, thereby ensuring that the wearer's boobs become even more eye-grabbing than usual. The batteries are interchangeable and are good for up to 12 hours of party-going glow. There's also other clothing in the evening-wear range, including shawls and men's clothing, but frankly these items are the best, don't you think? Prices range from US$145 to US$250 at the online store. [Lumigram via Inventorspot]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles