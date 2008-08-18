Lumitop Bras Add Eye-Grabbing Glows to Lady-Chests

Brassieres pop up surprisingly often at Giz... and here're a few more tech-laden ones: the LumiTops. They're from Lumigram, and have fibre optics that emit a "soft and sensusous" glow when you connect up their batteries, thereby ensuring that the wearer's boobs become even more eye-grabbing than usual. The batteries are interchangeable and are good for up to 12 hours of party-going glow. There's also other clothing in the evening-wear range, including shawls and men's clothing, but frankly these items are the best, don't you think? Prices range from US$145 to US$250 at the online store. [Lumigram via Inventorspot]