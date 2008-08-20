Low-Tech Bluetooth Hack Puts Callers to Your Mobile Phone On Infinite hold

This video demos what an Instructables team call a "quick down and dirty hack" that uses a Bluetooth headset to prank callers to your mobile phone with an infinite hold pattern. It involves nothing more sophisticated than a cheapo Bluetooth headset, a few components, a modicum of soldering, and some amusing tunes and message creation. Your callers will then be treated to a "you are in a XX minute queue" message and your choice of irritating music. Now this wouldn't amuse me: It would piss me off, as I've listened to enough hold muzak for real... but your mileage may vary. Check out the Instructable if you want to DIY. [Instructables]