LowePro Makes Camera Bags Out Of Recycled PET Bottles

The bags consist of up to 97% recycled PET plastic, making them some of the most environmentally friendly bags on the planet. What makes up the other 3% is anyone's guess, but we here at Gizmodo would like to think that includes solar dust and the love of a baby panda.
The bags are available in three different colours, grass, plum and black, and will cost between $29 and $89, depending on the size of the bag. A portion of the bag's sale will also go to Polar Bears International, who will spend the money trying to save polar bears from the impact of climate change.
So that other 3% could actually be made from the love of a baby polar bear then, not a panda. Awesome!
Lowepro, the worldwide leading provider of protective carrying solutions for imaging and lifestyle technology products, today announced the launch of the Terraclime series of camera bags.
The new family introduces soft tones in light Plum and Grass colours, as well as traditional black. Flexible-form protection combines with a practical style of great appeal to people seeking bags that don't look like camera bags! Terraclime also achieves new standards in conservation; 95% of the materials used are recycled, making the Terraclime series Lowepro's greenest camera bag to date.
Addressing the concerns of eco-conscious, fashion-savvy consumers, the Terraclime family of bags provide rugged, soft-sided protection for both compact and DSLR cameras, as well as other digital gear. The bright interior increases the visibility of the bag's contents in low-light conditions. The exterior fabric, comprised entirely of post-consumer recycled PET bottles, protects against water and abrasion and maintains a comfortable form that stylishly departs from the look of "traditional" camera bags.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag will go to Polar Bears International (PBI) to support their efforts to save polar bear habitats from the impact of climate change.
The new Terraclime series is available in four models - the 10, 30 and 50 pouches, and 100 shoulder bag. Each features a single, generously spaced compartment, with additional pockets for memory cards, personal items or accessories. The 100 model is accompanied by a removable Cyclepet® wrap that envelopes sensitive gear and LCD screens to provide additional protection. All models can be worn over-the-shoulder, while the 10, 30 and 50 models can also be fastened to a belt loop or purse/bag strap. Such is the design flexibility that some users will choose "bag-within-a-bag" configuration, employing one or more of the pouches, stored within the Terraclime 100 shoulder bag.
The series reinforces Lowepro's ongoing effort to extend the use of recyclable materials and spread awareness about environmental responsibility. "The Terraclime is a continuation of our effort to preserve the environment while delivering the tools photographers need to capture the beauty of that environment. We're confident that this series will be an exciting and versatile addition to our growing family of 'greener' carrying solutions."" said Paul Gibbs, Marketing Manager.
Unique in its design, the Terraclime series offers a less conspicuous way to carry digital camera or video gear. Constructed from soft and durable Cyclepet® and Hoyu recycled PET fabric, Terraclime is available in three eco-stylish colours: Grass, Plum and Black.
Each model consists of the following dimensions:
Terraclime 10 Interior: 9.5W x 4D x 8 H cm
Exterior: 10 x 4.2 x 8.5 cm
Terraclime 30 Interior: 12W x 4.2D x 10H cm
Exterior: 12.5 x 4.5 x 10.5 cm
Terraclime 50 Interior: 14W x 6.5D x 12H cm
Exterior: 14.5 x 7 x 13 cm
Terraclime 100 Interior: 26.5W x 12D x 17H cm
Exterior: 27.5 x 13 x 18 cm
RRP from $29.00 - $89.00
