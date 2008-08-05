LowePro Makes Camera Bags Out Of Recycled PET Bottles

Ever wondered what happens to all that recycled PET plastic you throw out every week? Well part of it ends up in these new camera bags from Lowepro, dubbed Terraclime.

The bags consist of up to 97% recycled PET plastic, making them some of the most environmentally friendly bags on the planet. What makes up the other 3% is anyone's guess, but we here at Gizmodo would like to think that includes solar dust and the love of a baby panda.

The bags are available in three different colours, grass, plum and black, and will cost between $29 and $89, depending on the size of the bag. A portion of the bag's sale will also go to Polar Bears International, who will spend the money trying to save polar bears from the impact of climate change.

So that other 3% could actually be made from the love of a baby polar bear then, not a panda. Awesome!