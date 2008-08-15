Low-End Korean GPS is Basically High-End 7-Inch Screen PMP, for US$190

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The normally navigation-focused guys over at Navigadget have spotted something interesting: The "low end" Easycar U7 GPS system heading for Korean drivers at the moment is basically a pretty high-end media player with a 7-inch touchscreen. As well as helping you navigate, the 1.9cm deep gizmo plays audio and video files, has a text reader, photo-viewer and accepts digitally-broadcast TV. Check out the gallery to see it in action, and go mad when you learn it costs the equivalent of just US$190.

Where did you see a fairly thin PMP with a 7-inch screen and all that functionality for that small an amount of cash? I know there's exchange-rate shenanigans happening, but it sure makes most GPS systems over here seem like a rip-off.

Let us know your take on this guys: Are the Koreans just lucky buggers, or are the GPS makers over here ripping us off?

