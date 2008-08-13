Logitech's V550 Nano Wireless Mouse Docks With Your Laptop's Top

Many laptop users prefer mice instead of trackpads. The promise of the laptop is untethered portability, and in that spirit Logitech has a new wireless mouse that helps keep your busy hands free, attaching to a dock mounted on your laptop when not in use so you can more easily take it from place to place. The mouse comes with a small dongle for your USB port, that means you don't have to wrap twelve inches of plastic around your wrist. Even if this doesn't solve all your problems it will solve the lack of pockets you must have. [Logitech]