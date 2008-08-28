Logitech Squeezebox Boom: A Squeezebox Streamer Attached to Quality Speakers

Like a regular Squeezebox, the Squeezebox Boom streams music from a PC or internet radio station over 802.11g. Unlike the classic, it has a pair of 3/4-inch soft dome tweeters and 30inch woofers biamped with 30 watts of juice.

FREMONT, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2008 — Today, Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled the Logitech® Squeezebox™ Boom all-in-one network music player, featuring an integrated amplifier, high-performance speakers and a simplified setup. Now, it's easier than ever before to bring digital music to any room in your home.

"The network music player will be the CD player of the 21st century, and Squeezebox Boom is the first player in its class to deliver high-quality audio in a compact, all-in-one design," said Robin Selden, vice president and general manager of Logitech's Streaming Media business unit. "From the streamlined setup to the breakthrough acoustics, the Squeezebox Boom is an entirely new type of network music player. Just plug it in and you're ready to rock the house."

No Additional Audio Gear, Wires Needed

With the Logitech Squeezebox Boom all-in-one network music player, you can listen to your digital music in the kitchen, the bedroom or any other room in your home - without needing to attach external speakers. Just plug the new Logitech network music player into a power outlet - there are no additional wires to connect. Then, using your existing home network, you can listen to the music you love from the personal collection on your computer, your favourite Internet radio stations, and subscription services such as Rhapsody®, Last.FM, Slacker, Pandora® and Sirius - even when the computer is off.

Adding Squeezebox Boom to your network is simple. The new Logitech player will automatically detect the available networks. Once you select your network, simply enter your password - for your convenience, Squeezebox Boom automatically remembers it for future use.

For different music in another room of your home, you can easily expand your Squeezebox network music system. Simply add additional Squeezebox Boom players in any room you like or, if you already have an existing stereo system, add another player from the Squeezebox family to your network music setup, including the Logitech® Squeezebox™ Duet network music system.

Listen to Thousands of Internet Radio Stations on High-Performance Speakers

Upon registering your Squeezebox Boom network music player, you can access thousands of radio stations and millions of songs, aggregated by SqueezeNetwork™ - Logitech's free, online service - without having to remember Internet addresses or passwords. So you enjoy an optimised wireless-network speed and a secure connection, Squeezebox Boom uses true 802.11g wireless technology and dual internal antennas.

To fill your room with sound, the Squeezebox Boom network music player offers an integrated, all-digital 30-watt amplifier accompanied by two ¾-inch, high-definition, soft-dome tweeters and two 3-inch, high-power, long-throw woofers. A bi-amplified design - which includes a high-performance signal processor, class-D amplifier and digital crossover - delivers crystal clear sound with minimal noise and distortion. For bass lovers, the Squeezebox Boom even includes a subwoofer connection. And if you want to listen to music in private, the 3.5 mm jack lets you plug in your headphones.

The Logitech Squeezebox Boom network music player works as an alarm clock and can wake you up to your favourite tunes. Six preset buttons, located under the display, make it easy to get to your favourite song, Internet radio station or playlist.

The included remote control gives you control of the Squeezebox Boom from across the room. And the remote includes a tiny magnet that lets you easily attach it to the top of the Squeezebox Boom or, for example, your refrigerator.

The Squeezebox Family

The new Squeezebox Boom is part of the Squeezebox family of products, which includes the award-winning Logitech Squeezebox Duet network music system, Logitech® Squeezebox™ network music player, as well as the audiophiles' choice, the Logitech® Transporter™ network music player.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Squeezebox Boom network music player is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in September for a suggested retail price of $299.99 (U.S.).