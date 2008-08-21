Logitech Speed Force Wireless Is First Racing Wheel For Wii

As its name implies, the Logitech Speed Force Wireless is a force feedback racing wheel for the Wii with a 10m wireless range. It is the first racing wheel accessory for the Wii that isn't a shell accessory for the Wiimote. The 10" wheel rotates 200 degrees and has analogue gas and brake controls. Need For Speed Undercover will be the first game to take advantage of the force feedback capability, but I'm more concerned about whether or not this thing will work with Mario Kart Wii. It will hit stores in November for US$100. [Logitech]

LOGITECH INTRODUCES FIRST FORCE FEEDBACK WHEEL FOR WII

Logitech Speed Force Wireless Racing Wheel Works With EA's Highly Anticipated Racing Game Need for Speed™ Undercover

FREMONT, Calif. — Aug. 21, 2008 — To give you a more realistic driving experience on your Wii™, Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Logitech® Speed Force Wireless™ racing wheel - the first force feedback wheel for the popular gaming platform. Licensed by Nintendo®, Logitech's newest force feedback wheel works with Electronic Arts' Need for Speed™ Undercover and paves the way for more force feedback racing titles on the Wii.

"We're excited to team up with Nintendo and Electronic Arts to bring driving realism to the Wii and Need for Speed Undercover," said Ruben Mookerjee, Logitech's director of product marketing for gaming. "Logitech has been at the forefront of force feedback technology for more than a decade, and we're confident that our driving platform will be an indispensable part of the racing experience on Wii as more titles that support it become available."

"As the world's most popular racing franchise, Need for Speed is committed to delivering players superior racing experiences," said Larry LaPierre, Vice President at Black Box, developer of Need for Speed. "This November, Wii gamers can fully experience the thrill of the chase in Need for Speed Undercover with Logitech's force feedback realism."

Easy to set up and store, the Logitech Speed Force Wireless features a one-piece design that is convenient to use whether you're sitting on your couch, arm chair or living room floor. The built-in gas and brake controls are located on the wheel itself and the expandable lap rest is easily adjusted - allowing for comfortable game play without the need to use a table or a desk. Plus, familiar Wii controls make navigating game menus a snap.

To help you minimize clutter, the Logitech Speed Force Wireless eliminates the console cable. With Logitech's 2.4 GHz wireless technology, you can enjoy lag-free racing from up to 30 feet away from the console. To start racing, just connect the USB receiver to the Wii, plug in the wheel's power cord, put in Need for Speed: Undercover, adjust the lap rest to a comfortable position and wait for the race to begin. There's no mounting or assembly involved. And when you're ready to put it away, the USB receiver can be stowed in a convenient compartment on the bottom of the wheel.

Logitech Force Feedback Technology

Having introduced its first force feedback products in 1998, the company has designed 19 models of force feedback wheels. And more than 100 racing titles have supported Logitech force feedback technology on a variety of game platforms.

When you're playing a racing game, standard controllers don't let you feel all the excitement that makes racing with force feedback technology the closest you can get to the real thing. Force feedback, unlike vibration feedback or rumble technology, creates directionally precise, tactile feedback that accurately simulates forces experienced in the game. Through the use of advanced software and electronics, force feedback moves a steering wheel as if the device were subject to real external forces.

About Need for Speed Undercover

Need for Speed Undercover takes players back to the franchise's roots and re-introduces break-neck cop chases and spectacular highway battles. Players discover a world of high-stakes and high-speed action in some of the world's hottest cars. The all-new Heroic Driving Engine propels the action forward as players experience the dramatic story through spectacular Hollywood-style live-action in-game movies.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Speed Force Wireless racing wheel is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in November for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).

Need for Speed Undercover is being developed by Black Box in Vancouver, B.C. and is slated to ship this November. It will be available for Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and Wii™ as well as the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™, PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) handheld entertainment system, PC and mobile. More information can be found at www.needforspeed.com.