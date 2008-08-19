Logitech MX 1100 Mouse Makes Cordless Wave Desktop Reach Pro Level

Logitech is updating one of its most popular mouse and keyboard sets, the Wave Cordless Desktop with a slightly touched up Wave wireless keyboard—new paint and a longer, ridiculous three-year battery life—and a whole new mouse, the MX1100, which is a mutant hybrid of the oooold MX1000 and the more recent Revolution mice.

It lets you swap between standard clicky scrolling, or Revolution-style freewheel turbo spin that'll take you through 10,000 lines of an Excel spread sheet in just seven seconds. Besides on-the-fly DPI adjustment (up to 1600DPI) it's also got 10 programmable buttons, including a hidden thumb one at the bottom that was just shy of being too easy to mash accidentally. Overall, it's standard Logitech quality, so good stuff. It's US$130 for the set, which is not too shabby when the mouse is US$80 alone.

Logitech Offers You Its Highest Level of Comfort

with Cordless Desktop Wave Pro

Popular Wave Keyboard Now Available

with New, Exceptionally Comfortable MX1100 Mouse

FREMONT, Calif. — Aug. 19, 2008 —Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is now offering you its highest level of comfort with the introduction of the Logitech® Cordless Desktop® Wave Pro™ keyboard-and-mouse combination. The second-generation Logitech Cordless Desktop Wave Pro combines the field- and laboratory-tested comfort of the Logitech® Wave Keyboard™ with the exceptionally comfortable, rechargeable Logitech® MX™1100 Cordless Laser Mouse. If you're looking to upgrade your mouse only, a battery-powered version of the MX1100 mouse will be sold separately.

"Independent research clearly demonstrates that the Wave Keyboard can help improve the comfort of your typing experience," said Denis Pavillard, vice president of product marketing for Logitech's keyboards and desktops. "The keyboard's wave-like shape is popular because it provides comfort without requiring people relearn how to type, unlike traditional ergonomic keyboards. And with the addition of the MX1100 mouse, which was designed according to ergonomic principles, our new desktop gives you even more comfort than the original Logitech® Desktop Cordless Wave™."

Wave Keyboard Improves Comfort

According to an independent study by Peter W. Johnson, Ph.D., of the University of Washington, the Logitech Wave Keyboard improves comfort. Combining three distinctive elements, the newest Logitech keyboard offers you an innovative wave key frame, a U-shaped constant curve and a cushioned, contoured palm rest. In comparison to ergonomic keyboards, you can use a Wave keyboard immediately - there is no learning curve. The Comfort Wave Design guides your hands and cradles your fingers to create a naturally comfortable typing experience.

MX1100 Cordless Laser Mouse

A perfect complement to the Wave keyboard, the MX1100 mouse is designed to support the naturally curved shape of your hand. Logitech's newest mouse features an elegantly contoured, full-size shape that fits your hand for maximum comfort, providing exceptional palm support.

When sold in the desktop bundle, with its included USB plug, the MX1100 mouse allows you to fully recharge your mouse while you're working - you don't need to stop what you're doing. A 15-minute charge gives you enough power for up to one day. A 7-hour charge provides up to six weeks of power. Or, for your convenience, plug the USB cable into the included AC adaptor and recharge your mouse using any available wall outlet. (When sold separately, the stand-alone MX1100 offers up to nine months of battery life and uses two AA batteries.)

The mouse's MicroGear™ Precision Scroll Wheel has two scrolling modes, including hyper-fast scrolling for flying effortlessly through long documents and Web pages. Eight programmable buttons allow you to get to the information, the Web pages, the files and the applications you want - fast. With software installed, a stealth thumb button makes application switching easy and zoom controls allow you to zoom in and out of documents with the press of a button. The mouse also features adjustable dpi (up to 1,600 dpi), which can come in handy when editing an image at the pixel level or, alternatively, when you need to move the cursor quickly within a document.

Logitech's Advanced 2.4 GHz Wireless Technology

To give you a secure, reliable signal in a busy wireless environment, such as an office, Logitech's advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology dramatically reduces interference, effectively eliminating delays and dropouts. In fact, Logitech's wireless technology exchanges data between the receiver and the mouse 300 times faster than conventional 27 MHz wireless technologies for cordless mice - and 800 times faster than conventional 27 MHz wireless technologies for cordless keyboards. Plus, Logitech's advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology provides 128-bit AES keyboard encryption for advanced security.

By optimizing the power management system, the improved wireless technology delivers a 3-year keyboard battery life - Logitech's longest lasting - effectively eliminating the hassle of changing batteries.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Cordless Desktop Wave Pro is expected to be available in the U.S. beginning in October and in Europe beginning in mid-November for a suggested retail price of $129.99 (U.S.). When sold separately, the Logitech MX1100 Cordless Laser Mouse is expected to be available in the U.S. beginning in late August and in Europe beginning in mid-September for a suggested retail price of $79.99 (U.S.).

Logitech® MX™1100 Cordless Laser Mouse

Take hold of the next level of comfort

Announcement Date: August 19, 2008 Shipping: August 2008

Price: $79.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Overview

Whether you're up early checking out the latest news headlines or up late finalising an important

presentation, now you can work in comfort with the Logitech MX1100 cordless laser mouse,

featuring a contoured shape that naturally conforms to your hand. The MX1100 also offers

hyper-fact scrolling for quickly navigating the longest of documents and an adjustable-dpi laser

engine for smooth tracking and precision.

Key Features

•Contoured shape naturally fits your hand for maximum comfort.

•Hyper-fast scrolling lets you fly through long documents and Web pages.

•Adjustable-dpi laser engine (up to 1600 dpi) provides two smooth-tracking modes for

customizable precision.

•Logitech's advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology provides you with a powerful, reliable

connection with virtually no delays or dropouts - even in the busiest wireless environments.

•Stealth thumb button - one of ten programmable buttons - makes application-switching

easy.

System Requirements

•Windows-based PC with Windows® XP or Windows Vista® or

Mac® computer with Mac OS X (10.3.9 or later)

•1 USB port

Product Specifications

•Dimensions (L x W x H) : 4.80 x 3.45 x 1.91 inches

•Weight:

•4.48 ounces without receiver

•4.66 ounces with receiver

•5.54 ounces with reciever and 2 AA batteries