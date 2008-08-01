Logitech Making Premium Guitar Hero Instruments

Logitech's just partnered up with Activision to release some official "premium" instruments for the upcoming Guitar Hero World Tour game. There aren't a whole lot of details in the release, but Logitech will provide a guitar for each of the four platforms (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PS2) that the game's coming out for. Why are we interested? Because Logitech actually has been known to do some pretty good peripherals, and their racing wheels are always quality. Since there is no photo of the guitar to go along with this release, well, I just had to make my own. Enjoy. [Kotaku]