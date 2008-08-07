Logitech Makes Wireless DiNovo Edge Keyboard for Macs Too

Logitech's diNovo edge keyboard, originally billed as "the most advanced keyboard in the world" has only been available in Windows versions, but today Logitech are releasing a version for Macs. Just like the original it's got multimedia keys, "PerfectStroke" keys and a touchpad-like touchdisc, but this time it's also got Mac-specific keys for launching apps like Mail and Safari. Plus it's got a power button, so you can switch off your Mac by remote. It connects through Bluetooth, comes with a charger base/stand and will cost you a jot under US$160. Press release below.

FREMONT, Calif. —(Business Wire)— Aug. 6, 2008 Logitech (SWX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced the perfect keyboard to complement your Mac(R) computer. The Logitech(R) diNovo Edge(TM), Mac(R) Edition is the newest addition to Logitech's line of award-winning diNovo keyboards and the first diNovo keyboard specially designed for the Mac.

"We're truly delighted to offer discerning Mac enthusiasts our highest quality in keyboard design and performance," said Denis Pavillard, vice president of product marketing for Logitech's keyboards and desktops. "From the piano-black finish to its built-in TouchDisc(TM) touch pad, the diNovo Edge can make it a pleasure for you to type, control music or launch your favourite applications."

Since the introduction of the original diNovo(TM) Media Desktop(R) in 2004, Logitech's diNovo line of distinctive keyboards has garnered many awards in response to its blend of design and performance. The newest diNovo keyboard is exceptionally thin (1/2 inch or 11.05 mm) with a high-gloss, semi-translucent Plexiglas(R) frame, sharp angles and soft-orange backlighting. The aluminium palm rest with anodized-silver finish looks good with any Mac computer, including the iMac(R) and the MacBook(R) Pro.

In addition to its design, the diNovo Edge, Mac Edition features optimised Mac keys for one-touch access to Mail, Safari(TM) and iTunes(R), as well as many other Mac-specific applications. The new Logitech keyboard even offers a Power button that turns your Mac computer on and off, while the TouchDisc allows you to scroll and navigate from your keyboard. Moving a finger up and down or across the disc moves the cursor on the computer screen, and moving the finger in a circular motion around the perimeter of the TouchDisc enables you to scroll horizontally and vertically through documents. (Logitech Control Centre software installation is required for some features.)

For a typing experience that's comfortable, fluid and silent, the new Logitech keyboard features the Logitech PerfectStroke(TM) key system. PerfectStroke is designed to create longer key travel - 3.2 mm compared to 2.2 mm - than that of typical notebook keyboards, which means that the distance your fingers have to travel to activate a key is optimised for your comfort. And because micro-scissors distribute force evenly across key surfaces, even if you strike the edge of a key, the key stroke still feels the same.

An included charging base eliminates the hassle of changing batteries, with a four-hour charge giving you up to one month of battery life. A 10-minute power charge provides one day of use.

So you can get started right away, the new Logitech keyboard connects directly to a Mac computer through Bluetooth(R) wireless technology, providing a range of up to 30 feet.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech diNovo Edge, Mac Edition cordless keyboard is expected to be available in the U.S. beginning this month. The suggested retail price in the U.S. is $159.99.