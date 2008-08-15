Logitech Buys Ultimate Ears for US$34 Million

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Logitech has just announce its purchase of high-end headphone maker Ultimate Ears for a cool US$34 million. Ultimate Ears specialises in in-ear headphones with prices ranging from the cheap to the insane (US$900 for custom headphones molded to the listener's ears). It appears that Ultimate Ears will retain its branding, as on the website the graphics all say "Ultimate Ears, a Logitech Company." Logitech's only headphones before the acquisition were Bluetooth headsets. We'll see what UE does with Logitech's sizable marketing and distribution resources. [Crave]

