How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lisco USB Snake Combines Jewellery, USB Cable in One Wearable Device

Designer Laurent Hongisto has crafted the Lisco USB Snake as an attempt to solve that age-old (ok... decade-old) dilemma of never having a USB cable handy when you need one to charge/connect-up your device. So the design combines elements of those '90s "slap bracelets" with a USB A to mini-USB cable, wrapped up in colourful polyurethane and designed to be carried around on your wrist. Hmmm. Ok... so it looks kinda odd, and do you know anyone who'd want to wear this as jewellery, let alone anyone who's frequently that desperate for a USB cable? It doesn't have the geek-chic of the USB watch, and looks like it's aimed at the teen girl market. Sooo, this'll remain firmly in concept-land, methinks. [Yanko Design]

liscousb1liscousbliscousbliscousb

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
jalopnik tesla tesla-model-x tesloop

This Tesla Model X Has Driven Over 640,000 Kilometres, Here Are All The Parts That Had To Be Replaced

Recently sold on the website Only Used Tesla is what is believed to be the highest-mileage Tesla Model X in the world—a 2016 “90D” rental car/shuttle with over 400,000 miles (640,000 km) on the odometer. The company that owned it, Tesloop, gave me the vehicle’s full maintenance records, so let’s look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 640,000 kilometres in this condition.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles