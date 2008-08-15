Lightning Review: Logitech DiNovo Keyboard Mac Edition

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Gadget: The Mac edition of Logitech's Bluetooth wireless DiNovo keyboard, which has been around in its Windows state since 2006. The Mac version has Mac-customised keys like Expose and Spotlight, as well as media playback keys and an on-board trackpad.

The Price: US$159

The Verdict: High quality for a semi-premium price. The DiNovo keeps the same form factor as the old PC version, but adds Mac-centered function keys and shortcuts like Dashboard, Mail, Safari, iTunes, iPhoto, Expose and Spotlight, as well as custom playback controls, an on-board mini-trackpad, a volume slider and the obligatory command, option and control keys.

In terms of build quality, it's super stable and can stand up to quite a bit of hard typing if you've got hammer fingers. It's also on the soft side of keyboard (not like the IBM clackfests), so people who enjoy the latest Apple aluminium keyboards will definitely like this. In fact, it's probably even slightly more comfortable than Apple's, which is good, seeing as this costs about twice as as their wireless version.

There's no num pad, but even without it the keyboard takes up a not insubstantial amount of space on your desk. There's a nice docking station for recharging once a month. We'd definitely give this a thumbs up for users who type a lot to justify the US$160 price tag. [Logitech]

