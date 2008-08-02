Lightning Review: D-Link DSM-210 Wireless Internet Photo Frame

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Gadget: D-Link's entrance into the 10-inch photo frame market, which contains Wi-Fi to download and display pics from your Flickr, MobileMe, MSN, PIcasa, webshots, Facebook, and various other photo sharing accounts, or your local network. There's also RSS news display, 1GB on-board memory and a USB port for external photos.

The Price: US$240

The Verdict: Works mostly as advertised, but at a price of US$240, we expect a bit more polish to the unit.

The 10-inch display is roomy, but its 800x480 resolution looks somewhat pixelated when you get up close. Loading photos from its internal memory and USB slot (or SD slot) works just as well as you'd expect, which is nice. However, 1GB of built-in memory is pretty tiny for something that costs US$240.

You can also stream photos from various online photo sharing networks, which works pretty well over its 802.11g connection or its 10/100 Ethernet port (you really want to use the Wi-Fi to make this truly wireless, but seeing as there's a mandatory AC adaptor, that's pretty much an impossibility anyway).

One of the goofs we find is that the default setting on FrameChannel.com, the online utility you use to manage all your internet feeds, sets the default photos at a maximum of 5, so you only get 5 pics in your rotation at once. Easy enough to fix if you know where to look, but your parents would have to call you first. Again, for US$240 we expect the kind of user interface that you can actually tweak settings on without having to use a separate computer.

Is it fairly solid? Yes. Would we recommend this to our parents? Probably not. We'll wait for the second-gen (or is it fifth-gen now) photo frames—something we can give to our parents and have them figure out themselves. [D-Link]

