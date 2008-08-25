LG's N4B1 Network NAS Auto-Backs-Up Your Files to Blu-ray Disc

Though it sounds more like a droid-designation than a useful product, the N4B1 from LG is a combined network HDD bay and Blu-ray disc recorder: Much better than pairing a BDR-recorder with a VHS drive. It's got space for up to four HDDs inside (supporting up to 4TB total capacity) and three USB ports and an extra e-SATA connection so you can presumably bolt on even more storage. The BDR recorder can burn data to disc on request, or automatically back up your files for extra security against data loss. There's no info on when it's out or how much it'll cost, as yet. [Akihabaranews]