LG's KC910 is the New Viewty, With 8-Megapixel Camera

Nearly two months ago we teased you with a mocking mock-up of LG's upcoming KC910 mobile phone, but now over at Phone Arena there's a real image, and official specs. The KC910 is a successor to the Viewty and it's no image-slouch: there's an 8-megapixel cam in that shiny body with a xenon flash, Schneider-Kreuznach lens, and shooting up to ISO 1600. It also does VGA video at 30fps and can do high-speed 120fps filming, though this is at QVGA resolution. There's even GPS for geotagging your imagery and navigation.

The mobile phone even has a set of auto-options you normally see on full digital cameras: with face detection, automatic blink-avoidance detection, smile detection and a digital image stabilisation mode. Amazingly there's even a manual-focus option, which should please photography fans.

The phone portion of the gizmo is a quad-band GSM, with HSDPA up to 7.2 Mbps, and Bluetooth 2.0. The phone also has Wi-Fi connectivity, takes microSD cards for memory expansion up to 8GB and has a 3-inch 400 x 240 touchscreen. It's due to hit the streets in October. [Phone Arena]