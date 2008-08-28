How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG X110, A Netbook That's Actually Ready for the Net

While Wi-Fi is nice, what mini-notebooks need to reach their potential (and be more functional than the average smartphone) is 3G data. The LG X110 appears to be a pretty standard 8.9" mini-note, but it's packing HSDPA so you can browse [fill in crude meme of choice]almost anywhere. In addition to the wireless data, it's got the 1.6GHz Atom, 1GB of RAM and integrated webcam that we know so well, along with a 160GB hard drive. The LG X110 arrives in Europe this October for a pretty reasonable €399/US$589. [Register Hardware]

