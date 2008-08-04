Lenovo's gone official with details on its Ideapad S10 ultra-portable notebook: it'll come with Windows XP pre-installed, measure 25 x 18 cm, weigh just 1.08kg in its lightest configuration, and pack in a LED back-lit 10-inch screen. Powered by Intel Atom N270 and 945 GSE express chipset, the diminutive PC also has some advanced heat-dissipation tech so that your lap and wrists won't get overheated. Interestingly Lenovo notes that "In some countries there will be 9-inch versions," different colours and "Linux preloads"... but doesn't say if those systems will hit the US eventually. Initially then, the S10 will cost you either US$399 for a 512MB memory, 80GB HDD model or US$450 for a 1GB, 160GB HDD model, and comes in black red or white. Press release info below.
Lenovo's Ideapad S10 Ultra-Portable Notebook PC Officially Due in September
