Lenovo Apologises for X200 SSD Mixup with a Free 64GB SSD

A lot of people (one of my friends included) jumped on a mixup on Lenovo's site that appeared to let you pack a 128GB SSD drive in an X200 for the tasty price of $0. It was a mistake and they're not honouring it (boo), but to make up for it, they are offering everyone who ordered it a free 64GB SSD. It's not quite as awesome as completely owning their boo-boo, but it's damn close. The one catch is that you have to get back to them by August 11, or your order will be cancelled. Moral of the story: Taking advantage of big companies totally pays off.

Dear Valued Lenovo Customer,

We are contacting you with regard to your recent Lenovo X200 order.

Please note that we recently experienced a web error which caused the price of the 128GB Solid State Drive to be erroneously listed at $0.

Unfortunately, we are unable to honour this pricing; in addition, the part is currently not available.

As a token of appreciation for your patience and understanding, we are pleased to offer you a substitute of either a 64GB Solid State Drive

or a 200GB Hard Disk Drive (7200rpm) free of charge in place of the 128GB Drive.

To accept this offer, please reply to this email and fill out the below fields by Monday August 11th with your selection.

*** If we do not receive a reply by that date, your order will be cancelled at that time.