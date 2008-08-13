Lego-like littleBits Fit Together Like Geeky Magic

There was a game that used various tiles laid down in a certain order to control battling robots. It was a board game and it was a lot of fun. The idea was to make a path that would let your robot run a program, and that's the (very) basic idea behind littleBits: snap-together micro-circuit boards that allow you to use Lego-like pieces to make larger structures that can do a lot more than their individual pieces. In theory the potential is as limited as the pieces people can put together and the software it can run. We see this as more of a prototyping toy than a professional modelling tool, but either way it seems very, very fun. [Ayahbdeir via Engadget]