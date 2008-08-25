Lego Scenes Celebrate 2008 Olympic Summer Games with Star Wars Stormtroopers

It's no small secret that Lego holds a spot near and dear to many an editor here at Gizmodo, and if you somehow managed to combine those little blocks with Star Wars and the 2008 Summer Olympics (concluding today), well, you'd have our attention faster than it takes to pull the legs off a minifig. Flickr member 713 Avenue did just that, and like those remarkable Lego scenes from history and Lego Beijing Olympic buildings we brought you a while back, these are pretty magical too.

I encourage you to go check out the rest of the images, including a few of a failed baton hand-off, just like the American men and women did recently in the 4x100. [Flickr, shared under the Creative Commons License]