LED Flashlight Lightsaber Whooshes to Life, Shines Bright Blue Light

Though we're still galaxies away from having real lightsabers, the wonderful people in charge of Star Wars merchandising has given us the next best thing—LED flash light lightsabers. The Star Wars Lightsaber LED torch is a full size replica lightsaber handle which makes that whooshing noise when you turn it on and throws an ultra bright blue LED light. Okay, maybe it's not the next best thing, necessarily, but at least it's kind of useful and it'll only cost you US$20. Whoooooosh! [Gadgets.co.uk via Nerd Approved]