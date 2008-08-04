LED Earth Globe Aquarium Addresses Poorly Represented Fish Bowl Rave Demographic

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As if fish had it bad enough. They're trapped in a tiny bowl, dependent on you to toss them a handful of dried shrimp from time to time, and now with this glass LED-illuminated globe bowl they're going to be forced into an underwater rave every time the lights go off. Still, this little US$50 half gallon bowl is pretty cool looking, even if it does tease the fish with a map of their native habitat (oceans and lakes) whenever you hit the switch. Any aquarium pros out there know if LED's are the proper lighting for fish? [Wrapables via Nerd Approved]

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

