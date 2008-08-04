LED Earth Globe Aquarium Addresses Poorly Represented Fish Bowl Rave Demographic

As if fish had it bad enough. They're trapped in a tiny bowl, dependent on you to toss them a handful of dried shrimp from time to time, and now with this glass LED-illuminated globe bowl they're going to be forced into an underwater rave every time the lights go off. Still, this little US$50 half gallon bowl is pretty cool looking, even if it does tease the fish with a map of their native habitat (oceans and lakes) whenever you hit the switch. Any aquarium pros out there know if LED's are the proper lighting for fish? [Wrapables via Nerd Approved]