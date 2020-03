Over at BoyGeniusReports is this leaked shot of what's allegedly the CDMA version of HTC's fabby Touch Diamond mobile phone. And oh boy, oh boy... that's one phone that's not been on a diet: compared to the GSM version sitting on top of it it's one big ugly fat fellow. Apparently it's actually "more comfortable to hold," but you've got to wonder about the weight of the gizmo, and the tightness of your pockets. [Howardforums via BGR]