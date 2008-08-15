Leaked Seagate FreeAgent Drives Might Actually Be Worth Leaking

It's pretty rare that we run leaked shots of external hard drives, but these next gen FreeAgent drives by Seagate are almost stylish. (I mean, let's admit it, most of this stuff will look horrible to our kids.) All we know right now is that the models will include 5400 and 7200RPM drives that will eventually come in loads of colours (starting with this silver, but moving to pink, red, green and gold). And at least one model will be Mac-ready out of the box. Our only point of confusion—is that a glowing LED pattern on the front? Look for more on the new models this September. [engadget]