Leaked Pics Seem to be Upcoming Nokia N79 Mobile Phone

Over at BoyGeniusReport there's a bunch of images that seem to be leaked shots of an upcoming Nokia N-series mobile phone, the N79. It's faintly similar to the N82, and supposedly has a 2.4 inch QVGA screen, and a 5-megapixel camera beneath with flash. BGR suggests we may learn more on Monday, from Nokia itself. There's also a bunch of confusion over whether the pics are real, but they certainly seem it to me, complete with its strangely pinstriped rear shell. What do you think, guys: Real or no deal? UPDATE: It looks like are pics of a Chinese-made knockoff of the N79. Oh well. [BGR]