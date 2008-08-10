Leaked Marketing Photos for BlackBerry Javelin Show 512MHz Processor, Lens Inside LCD?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The folks at Crackberry has obtained marketing photos of RIM's new non-3G smartphone, the Blackberry Javelin, which gives us the down low on the details of the phone. Javelin will contain a 512 MHz processor, 256 MB of onboard flash memory plus a hot-swappable microSD slot, a hi-res 460 x 360 HVGA+ display, Wi-Fi with UMA and GPS, and a 3.2 megapixel camera. What briefly piques my interest though is the promise of "integrated lens/LCD technology." Does that mean a second camera hidden behind the display or is it just more ad speak for "the display is pretty"? The release date still seems to be slated for 2009. [Crackberry]


