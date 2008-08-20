LEAKED: First Shots of iPhone Nike+ Interface

We've long known that Nike+ has been in development for the iPhone. Now we're finally getting a peek at the first shots of the interface. From what we can skim, Nike+ users will get all of the nifty performance graphs right on the phone (before this stuff was available on the web only). But the biggest improvement over the old Nike system may be Google Maps support:

We don't know just how robust the Nike+ maps support will be, but mapping routes directly on the iPhone could make for more organised training sessions. If only we had the coordination to use the iPhone's touch interface while running. Hell, if only we had the coordination to run. Hit the link for a lot more shots. [iPhone.fr via Ubergizmo]