Leaked: Dell Inspiron 910 (Mini Note) Specs and Release Date

A few weeks ago we ran some rumoured specs of Dell's answer to the Eee, the Dell Inspiron 910 (aka Mini Inspiron and Inspiron Mini). Now we've gotten our hands on the full (internal) 910 web documentation. Along with scoping shots from every angle, we've learned that the 910 will support SSDs up to 16GB and has what looks to be very moddable internals (large Phillips-head screws hold that SSD in place). The system will go on sale in just a few days—August 22nd our source says—but we still don't know whether or not that US$299 starting price is just a myth.

Just in case the gallery sizing is screwy, here's the full spec sheet all bigified: