How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Leaked Advert Image Could be First Showing of Palm Centro2

At Palm Addicts they've somehow got hold of a leaked advert that looks like it's for Palm's update to the Centro, the Centro2 smartphone. Take a peek—it's pretty convincing. There's of course no way to know whether this is real or a piece of Photoshopped fakery and it's difficult to glean much info on the device from the photos, though the advert is pushing the phone's PDA organiser aspects. The big difference is the missing keyboard, but whether that implies a touchscreen or some sort of slide-out pad is unclear. It also seems to have media controls at the top, and Palm Addicts thinks it's running Windows Mobile. Update: Sadly this is a fake, created for a marketing class. Sorry, Palm fans. [Palm Addict. Thanks, Sammual!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles