How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Laptops in Coffee Shops: What Do You Do When You Have to Go to the Bathroom?

Originally, this question was going to involve how often you bring a laptop to coffee shops, but when I discussed it with our own Jason Chen, he revealed to me that he always wondered what people do when they inevitably have to go to the bathroom. Immediately I realised that was a far more entertaining and thought provoking angle. Seriously—what do you do when you have a laptop open and you have had multiple cups of coffee? Do you pack everything up and bring it in the bathroom with you? Do you take a chance and leave it sitting on the table? Or do you simply wait until you are finished working?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

On a related note, have you ever spent a minute or two counting the people using a laptop in your local Starbucks? DavidJr.com did. He walked into 10 locations in NYC and started counting. I have to admit that the results are kind of surprising. Hit the link to check out the vid. [David Jr]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles