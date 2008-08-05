Laptops in Coffee Shops: What Do You Do When You Have to Go to the Bathroom?

Originally, this question was going to involve how often you bring a laptop to coffee shops, but when I discussed it with our own Jason Chen, he revealed to me that he always wondered what people do when they inevitably have to go to the bathroom. Immediately I realised that was a far more entertaining and thought provoking angle. Seriously—what do you do when you have a laptop open and you have had multiple cups of coffee? Do you pack everything up and bring it in the bathroom with you? Do you take a chance and leave it sitting on the table? Or do you simply wait until you are finished working?

On a related note, have you ever spent a minute or two counting the people using a laptop in your local Starbucks? DavidJr.com did. He walked into 10 locations in NYC and started counting. I have to admit that the results are kind of surprising. Hit the link to check out the vid. [David Jr]