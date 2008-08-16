How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lamp Made Out of its Own Packaging

Reviewing gadgets on a normal basis, you really come to realise how incredible wasteful all the packaging is. Something is shipped to you in a box that's packed with styrofoam. Inside it, you find another box packed with more styrofoam and whatever good you ordered. But this Package Lamp is different. It has no extra packaging because it is the packaging.

An egg-cartony, paper pulp box, the container is shaped like a lamp and thereby becomes a lamp. It stores the necessary hardware safely inside. And when the lamp arrives at its destination, the bulb and other electrical materials can be repositioned in their more precarious (installed) positions.

Sure, you can't necessarily build every electronic in this manner. But I'm thinking a cardboard computer isn't out of the question. [Dezeen via Treehugger]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
jalopnik tesla tesla-model-x tesloop

This Tesla Model X Has Driven Over 640,000 Kilometres, Here Are All The Parts That Had To Be Replaced

Recently sold on the website Only Used Tesla is what is believed to be the highest-mileage Tesla Model X in the world—a 2016 “90D” rental car/shuttle with over 400,000 miles (640,000 km) on the odometer. The company that owned it, Tesloop, gave me the vehicle’s full maintenance records, so let’s look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 640,000 kilometres in this condition.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles