Lamp Made Out of its Own Packaging

Reviewing gadgets on a normal basis, you really come to realise how incredible wasteful all the packaging is. Something is shipped to you in a box that's packed with styrofoam. Inside it, you find another box packed with more styrofoam and whatever good you ordered. But this Package Lamp is different. It has no extra packaging because it is the packaging.

An egg-cartony, paper pulp box, the container is shaped like a lamp and thereby becomes a lamp. It stores the necessary hardware safely inside. And when the lamp arrives at its destination, the bulb and other electrical materials can be repositioned in their more precarious (installed) positions.

Sure, you can't necessarily build every electronic in this manner. But I'm thinking a cardboard computer isn't out of the question. [Dezeen via Treehugger]