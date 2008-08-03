Klaatu Varata Studios Produces Steampunk Creations With Back Stories

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of you who enjoy steampunk, story telling and handmade creations, I present to you Klaatu Varata Studios, the workshop of Arkansas artist Dillon Chandler. Check out his Solarian Ray Gun or the Geldar Light Infantry Robot, both of which come with the back story of the Kelevion Universe and the civil war which has torn it apart. If sci-fi musings aren't your style, take a look at his Steampunk Scorpion, made from motorcycle engine parts. Several of Chandler's works are available for sale on his Etsy page, and range from US$10 for two toy-sized bombs to US$2,200 for a nine-foot-tall metal bear. Some of my favourites are below: [Klaatu Varata via Tomopop]

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

