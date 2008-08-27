Kindle Gets US$100 Discount in Amazon, Chase Promotion

The Kindle is currently getting a US$100 discount if you get the Amazon Rewards Visa card and buy a Kindle with it: that's a 28% discount on the list price of US$359. Good for you if you're about to buy a Kindle, and obviously will push the sales of the Kindle. It also raises a couple of questions: is the Kindle not selling as well as Amazon would like, hence the large discount, or is this tied to ditching stock before the possible Kindle 2.0 update we've mentioned before, and that's gathering momentum online? What's your take on this, chaps? [AlleyInsider via NewLaunches]