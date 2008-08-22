Kidtropolis' Magic Indoor Treehouse Bedroom

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I'm not sure who is getting the Magic Treehouse Bedroom that is currently being constructed by the craftsman at Kidtropolis, but I'm jealous. When I was a kid, I didn't have any fancy indoor treehouse to sleep in—just a cot and some newspaper. Still, I am not too bitter to recognise the artistry that goes into making a custom bedroom of this calibre. Just don't let your kids see it—unless you have a lot of money to burn that is. [Kidtropolis via Wired GeekDad]

