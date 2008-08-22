I'm not sure who is getting the Magic Treehouse Bedroom that is currently being constructed by the craftsman at Kidtropolis, but I'm jealous. When I was a kid, I didn't have any fancy indoor treehouse to sleep in—just a cot and some newspaper. Still, I am not too bitter to recognise the artistry that goes into making a custom bedroom of this calibre. Just don't let your kids see it—unless you have a lot of money to burn that is. [Kidtropolis via Wired GeekDad]
Kidtropolis' Magic Indoor Treehouse Bedroom
