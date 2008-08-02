Kid Arranges Own Abduction Because Parents Won't Buy A Wii

This honestly sounds more like the plot of a Cheech and Chong movie than a news story, but apparently it's true. In China, a kid named Yang was so upset that his parents wouldn't buy him a Wii that he got together with a couple of shifty individuals and faked his own kidnapping. They then demand a ransom of about US$1,400 and were caught trying to withdraw it from an ATM. We're assuming Yang would have had enough from his cut of the would-be payoff that he could get his own Wii without his parents help. How he'd explain why the first thing he wanted to do after being rescued was a trip to Best Buy we don't know. [Destructoid]