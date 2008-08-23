Kevin Rose iPod Rumors: Price Cut, New iTunes 8.0 Features and Tall, Rounded Nano

Kevin Rose's Apple crystal ball has been wrong more often than not (he was sorta right about US$199 iPhone), but this time he's seen pictures people! ("It looks pretty cool.") He says that not only will the new iPod nano be tall and skinny and giant-screened like we've heard, he says it'll be rounded (like iPhone 3G's ass-side, but all the way around), and even provides this handy rendering. His other rumourage, like a huge iTunes update with for-real new features, is all way more reasonable than his past forecasting, so they're actually possible too!

- Revamp of entire iPod line.

- Small cosmetic changes to Touch, Nano to see significant redesign (see pic below).

- iPods to see fairly large price drops to distance itself from the US$199 iPhone.

- iPod touch 2.1 software, iPhone to get update very soon after.

- iTunes 8.0 ("it's a big update w/new features").

- All of this coming in the next 2-3 weeks.

In a way I kinda miss the crazier predictions even if he is more correct now—I liked hoping that at least one of his more outlandish ones was true. And he says more info—with pictures—is coming. Has Kevin finally gotten a rock solid source? [Kevin Rose]