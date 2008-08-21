KDDI's Concept Mobile Phone is Half Transformer, Half Musical Box

The KDDI AU Design Project bunch over in Japan have stumped up with this latest concept phone for music mobile phones of the future. And it blends two things we like a Giz: funky mobile phone tech and Transformers. In fact Box To Play is less "robot in disguise," and more "hi-fi in disguise" because when it's a phone, it's a normal phone—keypad, camera and such—but when it transforms it's its own speaker system with a graphical visualiser around its faces. Neat, and exactly the sort of innovative design I'd like to see in future phones. Check out the movie of the concept in action at the KDDI link. [KDDI AU]