How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Jumping From Space into Your Suitcase-Stored Prius Apparently Possible Soon

Apparently, according to Toyota, in the next few years a new feature for the Prius will be that it can fold itself up into a suitcase. That's not all! It'll be able to be unfolded into a car while you're jumping from space. You can then get into your space Prius and land on one of those sky-based tube highways that I guess they're constructing somewhere. Sounds awesome! Wait, what?

Call me crazy, but shouldn't car commercials advertise real features of a car rather than invented features? I get that they want you to think Toyota is thinking of the future, but clearly this isn't the real future. Why don't you focus on making a hydrogen engine that people can afford and leave the special effects to the pros, mmkay? [NotCot]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles