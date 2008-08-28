John Mayer: The Laptop Bag

Hey guys, John Mayer here. I just wanted to let you know about my new laptop messenger bag. Because when I'm not having lights-off sex with women you could only dream about or double-douching it with twin Bluetooth headsets, I always make sure my fans are buying the latest in John Mayer branded gear. Oh, do I carry this bag? No way! I mean, it isn't lined with Gerber baby skin won't fit my Macbook Air. But it'll work just fine with your piece of crap entry-level Dell, I'm sure! [John Mayer via ChipChick]