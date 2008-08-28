John Mayer: The Laptop Bag

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hey guys, John Mayer here. I just wanted to let you know about my new laptop messenger bag. Because when I'm not having lights-off sex with women you could only dream about or double-douching it with twin Bluetooth headsets, I always make sure my fans are buying the latest in John Mayer branded gear. Oh, do I carry this bag? No way! I mean, it isn't lined with Gerber baby skin won't fit my Macbook Air. But it'll work just fine with your piece of crap entry-level Dell, I'm sure! [John Mayer via ChipChick]

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

