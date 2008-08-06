Jetpack Inventor Answers the Hard Questions (and One Fun One)

There's more than a little scepticism surrounding the new Martin Jetpack. Promising a new era of ultralight flight, many of the claims (altitude capabilities and safety, especially) sound too good to be true. Before we took our test flight, we asked Glenn Martin, inventor, some of the tougher questions that we hadn't seen asked anywhere else. Being a good sport, he actually answered them:

What's with all the videos showing people just a few feet from the ground? Can this thing actually go higher or not?



Have you ever had an accident?



OK, what's it feel like to fly?



Links for the rest of our Martin Jetpack coverage:

Hands-on Impressions

Flight Video