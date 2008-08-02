Jet Explodes in Midair, Leaves Us Scratching Our Heads

Even while I knew what was going to happen when I saw this video, it shocked me when I saw it exploding the way it did, with no warning whatsoever. To be honest, I don't know if this Saudi fighter jet is a real fighter jet or not. It sounds like one, it looks like one, and it explodes like one, so it must be an aeroplane or a duck. But somehow, some people think it may be an RC model. Still, the idea of the plane just exploding like that reminds you how fragile our technological world is—says the guy taking a plane on Monday. What do you people think? Real or model?

[Editor's Note: Definitely a jet RC model!]