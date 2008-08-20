Jay-Z's Motorola Bluetooth Headphones Start East Coast/West Coast Rapper Headphone War

Jay-Z's upcoming Bluetooth headphones don't look nearly as good as Dr. Dre's noise cancelling version, but their mere existence sparks a new East Coast/West Coast gadget war. We can't tell which we would prefer without looking at them, but Jay's model has the benefit of being smaller and wireless Bluetooth enabled, which is totally different from noise cancelling ones you use when you're on a train or plane. Our prediction is that Diddy will come out with a pair of in-ear buds sometime within the next six months. [FCC via Crave via Engadget]